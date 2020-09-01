Final BEAT Rules Clarify Group Tax Calculations

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department finalized rules Tuesday for the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, including guidance that clarifies how corporate groups should calculate liability when they lose or gain a member. BEAT rules finalized by Treasury include guidance that clarifies how corporate groups should calculate liability when they lose or gain a member. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Under the final regulations, a business that joins or leaves a corporate group must mark that transaction by closing out its tax year at the end of the day of the transaction. Proposed rules, issued in December, described a deal that took place at noon and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS