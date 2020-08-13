Utility Says Magistrate Got It Wrong In Tribal Jurisdiction Case

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Montana utility urged a federal judge not to hand a win to a Crow Tribe member and the tribe's court and health board in a jurisdiction dispute, saying the magistrate judge in the case overlooked key details in his July recommendations. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan failed to consider that Big Horn County Electric Cooperative operates on congressionally approved rights of way, not on tribal trust land, the utility argued in a Wednesday reply. Therefore, the tribe does not have jurisdiction over claims that Big Horn violated its laws when it cut off a member's utilities in 2012....

