GoPro Seeks To Block Pre-Suit Damages In Video Patent Row

Law360, San Francisco (August 12, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- GoPro Inc. urged a California federal judge during a video hearing Wednesday to preclude pre-suit damages in a long-running patent infringement suit brought by Contour IP Holding LLC over video camera technology, while Contour asked the judge to find willful infringement. Counsel for Contour told U.S. District Judge William Orrick III that it is entitled to partial summary judgment, arguing that GoPro infringed its video camera technology patents — which have been upheld by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board — and and did so willfully. Contour's attorney, John R. Keville of Winston & Strawn LLP, told Judge Orrick that GoPro...

