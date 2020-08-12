RBG-O'Connor Author Says Atty Sank Alyssa Milano Film Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The author of a book about U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor has accused a Los Angeles-area entertainment attorney of breaking the law by blowing up efforts to sell a film adaptation of the book to a company owned by Alyssa Milano. Lawyer and writer Linda Hirshman sued attorney Don Franzen of the Law Offices of Funsten & Franzen, saying in a complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court that Franzen's baseless claims to ownership over the film rights to the Ginsburg-O'Connor book, "Sisters in Law," have interfered with Hirshman's attempts to get a film...

