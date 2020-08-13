Few Pension Plans See Flexibility In Funding Rule Changes

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 2:14 PM BST) -- Nine out of 10 retirement professionals doubt that a proposed shakeup of funding rules for schemes by the U.K.'s pensions watchdog would offer as much flexibility as they claim to. The Society of Pension Professionals, a trade body for advisers and service providers, said that most of its members instead believe that schemes will be required to explain any deviation from a "one-size-fits-all" model. The Pensions Regulator proposed in March changes to the way defined benefit schemes would gain regulatory signoff for their funding plans. "The majority of respondents believe the new regime will fundamentally change the current scheme-specific funding approach...

