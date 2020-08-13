German Feds Call For Leads On Missing Wirecard Exec

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 12:13 PM BST) -- Germany's federal criminal office has issued a public notice seeking leads on the whereabouts of former senior Wirecard AG executive Jan Marsalek, who it believes left the country after the discovery of accounting gaps in June. The former chief operating officer of the German payment company is wanted on suspicion of commercial fraud by the German federal criminal office. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) The Bundeskriminalamt said late Wednesday that it has launched a manhunt on behalf of Munich prosecutors for the German payment company's former chief operating officer on suspicion of commercial fraud. Germany has also added Marsalek to Interpol's Red...

