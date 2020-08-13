Legal & General Urges Judge To Sign Off Delayed Biz Transfer

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 5:10 PM BST) -- Legal & General and ReAssure Ltd. told a judge on Thursday that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic should not "stand in the way" of a proposed transfer of business between the two insurers, because they have sufficient capital to satisfy regulators. Martin Moore QC, representing the two companies, urged Judge Antony Zacaroli to sign off the sale and proposed transfer of Legal and General Assurance Society Ltd.'s traditional insurance-based savings, pensions, life and "with profits" business to ReAssure Ltd. The judge had been due to make a decision on the scheme after a three-day hearing at the High Court in...

