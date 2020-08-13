Property Cos. Downplay Deleted Docs In $300M Asset Fight

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 5:08 PM BST) -- Two property-holding entities connected to the former boss of Kazakhstan Kagazy urged a London judge on Thursday not to punish them for the deletion of a trove of evidence wanted as part of the paper conglomerate's $300 million fraud lawsuit. Counsel for the two offshore defendants, Unistarel Corp. and Dencora Ltd., told a High Court judge a major cache of documents was inadvertently destroyed during a search for information to turn over to Kazakhstan Kagazy. It may be possible to recover the documents, but the electronic image grouping them has been deleted and will have to be recompiled by computer experts...

