Gov't Loses Fight To Shield Syrian Asset Info From Insurers

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 2:53 PM BST) -- A judge ordered the U.K. Treasury on Thursday to give insurers information about the assets of Syria's president as they seek to recover damages 35 years after an airplane was hijacked. European law does not allow HM Treasury to withhold information on the frozen assets of Syrian president Bashar Assad, a court has ruled. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Judge Timothy Kerr ruled at the High Court that European law does not allow HM Treasury to withhold information on the frozen assets of Bashar Assad, Syrian Air Force Intelligence and two Syrian generals from a group of underwriters at Lloyd's of London. The Syrians...

