Kirkland, Davis Polk Steer $5.35B Insurance Software Co Deal

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT) -- Private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Bain Capital, counseled by Kirkland, will sell insurance software provider Vertafore Inc. to David Polk-advised Roper Technologies Inc. for roughly $5.35 billion, the companies said Thursday. The all-cash agreement adds to Sarasota, Florida-based Roper's portfolio a Denver, Colorado-based business in Vertafore that provides cloud-based insurance services, including products that assist with agency management, compliance, workflow and data solutions, according to a statement. The company's software helps clients automate the processes involved in property and casualty insurance, and Vertafore boasts more than 20,000 agencies and 1,000 insurance carriers as clients. "Vertafore is a fantastic business characterized by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS