3 Firms Guide Chinese Housing Platform's $2.1B IPO

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Chinese housing and financial services platform KE Holdings started trading Thursday after raising $2.1 billion in an initial public offering steered by Skadden, Han Kun Law Offices and Maples & Calder. KE Holdings Inc.'s American depositary shares opened at $35.06 apiece on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, where they are trading under the symbol "BEKE." KE Holdings, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Beijing, priced 106 million ADS at $20 apiece in its IPO. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company could raise more funds...

