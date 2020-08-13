PG&E Says Suit Over Century-Old Pollution Can't Hold Water

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A California man can't hold Pacific Gas and Electric Co. liable for century-old pollution at the site of a former energy and gas facility based on hypothetical health threats and his own property purchasing choices, the utility told a Golden State federal court. PG&E urged the court Wednesday to toss Dan Clarke's suit accusing it of federal and state law violations related to pollution from a manufactured gas plant that has been shuttered since 1906. The utility told the court Clarke's suit, which alleges contaminants have affected areas around San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, fails to assert any claim for...

