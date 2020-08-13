Wawa Aims To Toss Financial Institutions' Data Breach Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Wawa Inc. has called on a Pennsylvania federal court to toss a consolidated proposed class action from three credit unions over a data breach at the convenience store chain, saying they can't pursue negligence claims since losses related to the incident are governed by contracts dealing with credit and debit card transactions. The Keystone State-based company on Wednesday said the claims fell short since the institutions have entered into agreements that dictate their potential recovery after a data breach, arguing that there's "no tort liability for purely economic losses inflicted by one business on another where those entities have already ordered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS