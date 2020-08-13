Judge Says Homebuilder May Resend Claims If Case Is Axed

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected homebuilder PulteGroup Inc.'s bid to ax a suit from its insurer seeking a declaration that it needn't defend Pulte against home-repair claims, saying that Pulte's refusal to settle the case makes it "likely" that the homebuilder would demand indemnity immediately if the suit is tossed. U.S. Chief District Judge Mark E. Walker said Wednesday that though Pulte has promised that it would withdraw repair claims sent to Kinsale Insurance Co., the court isn't convinced Pulte won't resend the claims to the insurer if the case is dismissed. The judge also said that because Kinsale has shown...

