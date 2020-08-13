Denmark Suffers Blow To Dubai Arm Of $2B Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 9:08 PM BST) -- A Dubai court has dismissed Denmark's lawsuit against a British hedge fund founder alleged to be the mastermind behind a $1.9 billion tax fraud against the Danish government, dealing a setback to the European country's attempt to recover lost tax revenues through litigation in jurisdictions around the world. Denmark's tax authority failed to provide documents to support allegations that Sanjay Shah, the founder of Solo Capital Partners, orchestrated a fraudulent dividend trading scheme between 2012 and 2015 used to cheat the country out of reimbursed taxes, according to a Wednesday ruling by Dubai's Court of First Instance. "The plaintiff did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS