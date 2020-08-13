Commerce Tees Up Changes To Duty Enforcement Rules

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a raft of changes to its trade remedy rules Thursday in a push to beef up its enforcement of anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Much of the proposal is aimed at enhancing the ability to address circumvention and evasion of duties, the agency said. Trade enforcement has long been a top priority for the Trump administration, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that the proposed rules "reaffirm our commitment." Among the most substantial changes outlined in the proposal involve two of Commerce's most important tools for monitoring and enforcing duties once they have...

