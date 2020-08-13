Ill. Doctors Can't Dodge Sanctions Over Unserved Patent Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday backed an Illinois federal judge's decision to sanction a pair of physicians who pursued patent infringement litigation against more than 300 hospitals and doctors without properly serving them. A three-judge panel shot down Nazir and Iftikhar Khan's attempt to dodge U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall's suit-ending sanctions, given their improper responses to venue and service concerns. However, the panel said the Khans' conduct wasn't so egregious that they should be on the hook for attorney fees. "The district court properly exercised its discretion in sanctioning the Khans under Rule 11(b) for their frivolous arguments regarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS