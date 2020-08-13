Ex-Fineman Atty Seeks Arbitration In Moonlighting Row

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- An ex-Fineman Krekstein & Harris PC attorney told a Pennsylvania state judge on Wednesday that an arbitrator needed to resolve claims that he took a secret ownership stake in a payment processing company and began serving as its chief compliance officer while still employed by the firm. While Fineman Krekstein filed suit last month seeking damages over Richard Perr's alleged betrayal of the firm, Perr argued in preliminary objections on Wednesday that his shareholder agreement with Fineman Krekstein required that any disputes between the two sides be resolved through arbitration. "The relevant shareholders agreement explicitly provides that 'any claim or controversy...

