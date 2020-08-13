FedEx Settles Trans Ex-Driver's Wrongful Termination Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- FedEx Freight Inc. has agreed to settle with a truck driver who said he was discriminated against and ultimately fired because of his sexual orientation and gender identity, about five months after a Maryland federal judge denied the company's bid to toss the case. In her order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander dismissed the suit bringing claims under the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act, saying that Miko Squire and FedEx advised her that the case had been settled. Squire, who worked for FedEx for about three years, initially sued the company in state court in October 2017, alleging discrimination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS