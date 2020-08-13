7th Circ. Says Union Can't Appeal In Ill. Clerk Patronage Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A union representing Cook County court clerk employees can't challenge a special master's authority to observe grievance proceedings as she reviews the office's compliance with political patronage consent decrees because the union wasn't a party in the lawsuit, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday. A three-judge panel said it dismissed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local No. 700's appeal because it never sought to become a party in the plaintiff class' decades-old lawsuit combating political patronage within various levels of Cook County government, including the circuit court clerk's office. The union had urged the panel to treat it as a party...

