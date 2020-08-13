8th Circ. Asked To Rethink Negating North Dakota PBM Law

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Four North Dakota officials asked the Eighth Circuit to reconsider limiting the state's ability to regulate pharmacy benefit managers, saying the court broke with precedent when it shot down a law overseeing the industry that controls health care plans' medication purchases. The Eighth Circuit panel's Aug. 7 decision, which held that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act invalidates a North Dakota law regulating the fees PBMs charge pharmacies, flouts U.S. Supreme Court and circuit court precedent, the officials argued in a petition for rehearing filed Wednesday. If the Eighth Circuit lets the decision stand, the ruling will "radically expand[] the scope...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS