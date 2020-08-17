Accountants Only Liable For Misconduct In Real Estate Row

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 5:47 PM BST) -- Two Menzies accountants are only liable for breaching their obligations to a property developer by selling a local London landmark at a loss if they acted negligently or intentionally harmed the company, a London judge has ruled. Contracts involving the sale of a £250 million ($327.3 million) development project in southwest London include carveouts that effectively limit the liability of Menzies accountants Simon Carvill-Biggs and Freddy Khalastchi, High Court Judge David Foxton has ruled. The ruling, which was handed down on Aug. 12 but only became available on Monday, didn't decide the merits of the case, but answered a preliminary question...

