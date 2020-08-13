Trump's Asylum Rule Violates Int'l Law, UN Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's attempt to strip asylum eligibility from migrants who enter the U.S. between designated ports of entry violates international law, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees told the D.C. Circuit on Thursday in an amicus brief, urging the court to preserve a block on the rule. The revised asylum policy — which has been vacated by a D.C. district court judge and is now on appeal — does not conform with the obligations of the U.S. under international law, specifically the 1951 Refugee Convention and the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, said the UNHCR, which...

