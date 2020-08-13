Wash. Justices Says Nurses Union Can't Sue For Wages

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A split Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state nurses union can't seek damages on behalf of its members in a suit accusing a Yakima hospital of shorting them on pay and breaks, saying the damages in the case weren't readily apparent. In a 5-4 decision, the majority of the court held the Washington State Nurses Association didn't have associational standing for its suit against Yakima Regional, because the damages sought weren't "certain, easily ascertainable, or within the knowledge of the defendant." "This decision does not condone Yakima Regional's employment practices that the nurses testified to throughout trial. The nurses'...

