Dems Tell FCC To Provide Unlimited Data In Lifeline Program

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Democratic members of the House Energy and Commerce committee told the Federal Communications Commission that a phone and internet subsidy program for low-income consumers needs to be "supercharged" amid the coronavirus pandemic, and called on the commission to require that Lifeline program providers offer unlimited voice minutes and mobile data. The lawmakers — including committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. — told FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a letter Thursday that the agency should take "aggressive action to support struggling Americans" by significantly boosting the benefits of the Lifeline low-income subsidy program, which typically disburses about $10 a month to households...

