Chancery Makes Juul Investor Seek Docs In Del., Not Calif.

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An investor of embattled e-cigarette maker Juul must pursue his right to inspect company records in Delaware instead of California, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled Thursday, reserving judgment about whether the investor has "validly" waived his rights to access Juul's books. In a 27-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that Daniel Grove, who is also a former Juul Labs Inc. employee, was not contractually barred under California law to make a records demand, but the nature of his request is such that it must be pursued in Delaware. "The company is a Delaware corporation. Under principles articulated by the...

