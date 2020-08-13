Wyo. Man Sold Securities In $170M Ponzi Scheme, SEC Says

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused a Wyoming man and his company of aiding a purported real estate investment trust in luring investors to prop up an alleged $170 million Ponzi scheme. In its complaint, the SEC claimed that 61-year-old Park County, Wyoming, resident Dale Tenhulzen and his limited liability company Live Wealthy Institute sold about $15 million worth of unregistered securities in real estate investment funds managed by EquiAlt LLC. "Unbeknownst to these investors, EquiAlt was actually operating a massive Ponzi scheme during which it raised more than $170 million from approximately 1,100 investors in more than...

