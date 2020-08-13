5th Circ. Says High Court Alone Can End Men-Only Draft

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit relied on U.S. Supreme Court precedent Thursday to overturn a ruling that found the men-only military draft discriminatory, in a case brought by an attorney whose slaying has been tied to the recent deadly attack on a federal judge's family. Although women are no longer barred from serving in combat roles, that change in the facts underlying a 1981 Supreme Court decision upholding the constitutionality of the Military Selective Service Act doesn't mean the decision no longer applies, a three-judge panel ruled in a published decision. The Service Act requires men between ages 18 and 25 to register...

