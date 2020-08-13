Feds To Revisit Import Ban To Protect Endangered Dolphin

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge on Thursday granted the government's bid to take a new look at a conservation group's demand for an import ban on fish caught by netting that can also ensnare an endangered dolphin found around New Zealand. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann also rejected a request by Sea Shepherd New Zealand and Sea Shepherd Conservation Society to order a unit of the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose a fish import ban to protect the Maui dolphin, which has seen its numbers dwindle to roughly 60. Judge Katzmann did, however, impose a tight deadline for the...

