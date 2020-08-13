6th Circ. Reinstates J&J Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday revived a woman's suit against Johnson & Johnson alleging that she was seriously and possibly permanently injured by its pelvic mesh implant, finding that she didn't file suit too late. Karla Parton developed urinary incontinence, pelvic pain and pain during sexual intercourse due to a condition known as pelvic organ prolapse and was implanted with a Prolift brand vaginal mesh to treat it in 2008, the appeals panel said. However, her pain returned again within a year. A lower court erred in finding that Parton's 2018 suit was barred under Tennessee's statute of repose, which blocks...

