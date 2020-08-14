ITC Says Vietnamese Pipe Imports Hurting American Makers

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that imports of copper pipes and tubes from Vietnam are likely harming American producers, and will continue its dumping investigation into the goods, according to a government announcement. Due to the early-stage findings, the commission announced Thursday that it voted unanimously to advance an investigation into the American Copper Tube Coalition's allegations that Vietnamese importers are edging them out of the U.S. market by selling seamless refined copper pipes at unfairly low prices "There is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of seamless refined copper pipe...

