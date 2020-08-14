Feds Beat FOIA Suit Seeking Census Ethnicity Category Docs

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has sided with the government in an Arab American nonprofit's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that demanded the White House Office of Management and Budget release documents related to its decision not to include a separate "Middle Eastern or North African" category in the 2020 census. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson concluded on Thursday that the deliberative process privilege exemption to FOIA applies to the five documents, because they were created in deliberations before a final action was made and sharing them could chill frank and open discussion between government officials. "The records are draft documents...

