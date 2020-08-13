6th Circ. Won't Overturn Ohio's Health Care Solicitation Rule

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit issued a published opinion on Thursday finding that an Ohio law prohibiting health care providers from soliciting business from injured people for 30 days after their injury was not a violation of free speech rights. A three-judge Sixth Circuit panel affirmed an Ohio federal judge's denial of injunctive relief in a suit brought by a group of chiropractors including First Choice Chiropractic LLC challenging the constitutionality of the 2019 Ohio statute, codified as § 1349.05, which bars health care practitioners and their agents from soliciting business from crime victims and individuals injured in auto accidents for 30 days....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS