6th Circ. Won't Overturn Ohio's Health Care Solicitation Rule

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit issued a published opinion on Thursday finding that an Ohio law prohibiting health care providers from soliciting business from injured people for 30 days after their injury was not a violation of free speech rights.

A three-judge Sixth Circuit panel affirmed an Ohio federal judge's denial of injunctive relief in a suit brought by a group of chiropractors including First Choice Chiropractic LLC challenging the constitutionality of the 2019 Ohio statute, codified as § 1349.05, which bars health care practitioners and their agents from soliciting business from crime victims and individuals injured in auto accidents for 30 days....

