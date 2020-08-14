IP Hires: McDermott, Kilpatrick, Gibson Dunn, K&L Gates

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- McDermott, Kilpatrick, Gibson Dunn and K&L Gates have all added new intellectual property attorneys to their ranks, while partners from Baker Botts and Akin Gump launched a new boutique in Houston. Here are the details on these notable hires. McDermott Michael Siekman Jenny Chen McDermott Will & Emery LLP has enhanced its Boston presence with a pair of former Polsinelli attorneys, adding intellectual property expertise in the health and life sciences arenas. Michael Siekman and Jenny Chen have joined McDermott as partners, bringing with them a wide breadth of IP knowledge. They both spent significant time at Wolf Greenfield & Sacks PC before joining Polsinelli. "The life sciences are...

