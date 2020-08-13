Feds Say Yale Illegally Discriminates Against Whites, Asians

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice demanded on Thursday that Yale University end its use of race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions process, saying the school's policies amount to a "long-standing and ongoing" violation of the civil rights of white and Asian applicants. Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said in a letter to the university that an investigation the department started in 2018 had found the school in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Dreiband, a former Jones Day partner who previously served as general counsel of the U.S....

