Don't Miss It: White & Case, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last few days helmed by firms such as White & Case LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. White & Case Helps Macquarie Unload Garbage Biz for $1.2B Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, guided by White & Case LLP, has agreed to sell waste business WCA Waste Corp. to North American environmental solutions company GFL Environmental Inc. for $1.2 billion. WCA is a portfolio company of the fund Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II, which is nearing...

