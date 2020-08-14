Wells Fargo Adds Big Bank Execs To Roster In Risk Revamp

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has appointed six new corporate compliance and risk executives, including former Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase officials, as part of a previously announced new risk model that includes an unexpected twist with the replacement of the bank's chief compliance officer. The onboarding of the sextet of officials will play out over the next two months, with each reporting to current Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton and overseeing their respective business lines within the bank, according to a Thursday announcement. The bank said Thursday that in October Paula Dominick, most recently CCO of Credit Suisse USA, will replace...

