Vape Co. Seeks To Toss Rival's Suit Over Instagram Posts

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- KandyPens has filed for partial dismissal of a federal lawsuit accusing the vaping company of false advertising for allegedly using anonymous Instagram accounts to dis a rival. In a Thursday filing, KandyPens asked a Delaware federal judge to toss most of Puffco's suit, arguing that KandyPens isn't mentioned in any of the Instagram content, the posts themselves aren't advertisements, and even if the posts contain false info, many of them are not grounds for a lawsuit. "The Instagram pages make no mention of KandyPens whatsoever," KandyPens said. "They do not promote, advertise, or attempt to sell any KandyPens product or even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS