Bingham Alum To Lead Mass. AG's New Privacy Unit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has named a longtime office staffer and former Bingham McCutchen LLP attorney to oversee a new unit aimed at protecting consumers from threats to privacy or attacks on their data. The Data Privacy and Security Division will be headed by Sara Cable, who worked at Bingham McCutchen before joining the attorney general's office in 2011, Healey's office announced Thursday. Cable has worked on major Healey cases including the office's investigation of Facebook over whether its apps misused consumer data. She also led a first of its kind enforcement action against Equifax Inc. over a 2017 data...

