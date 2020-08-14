Software Co. Escapes Blame For 'NotPetya' Attack On Hospital

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday shot down claims from a Pittsburgh-area health system looking to hold software company Nuance Communications Inc. liable for millions in damages it said it suffered as a result of a cyberattack. U.S. District Judge Robert Colville said that Heritage Valley Health System had improperly tried to cast its claims against Nuance as sounding in negligence and other common law torts, when in fact the only responsibility the company owed to Heritage Valley stemmed from a 2003 deal with Dictaphone Corp. — which has since been acquired by Nuance — to purchase equipment that was ultimately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS