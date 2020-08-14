Ex-Judges Ask High Court To Ban Multipart Deportation Docs

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Former immigration judges and attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Sixth Circuit decision allowing the government to inform immigrants of removal proceedings against them through a series of notices, which they say is unlawful and burdensome. A group of 33 former immigration court judges and members of the Board of Immigration Appeals voiced their support for Augusto Niz-Chavez, a Guatemalan national and father of three who is seeking deportation relief in an amicus brief Thursday. The former judges argued that the government's practice of issuing incomplete notices to appear goes against federal law and presents challenges not only...

