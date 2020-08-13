The Future Of AI In Patents Is Now, USPTO Officials Say

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as the agency grapples with how to handle inventions created by AI while beginning to use the technology itself to improve patent examination, officials said Thursday. At a meeting of the office's Patent Public Advisory Committee, Coke Morgan Stewart, senior counsel to USPTO Director Andrei Iancu, said the intersection of AI and patents "seems to be the topic that everyone's reading about in the news." That has led the office to create a working group on the issue that will present a report "very soon," she...

