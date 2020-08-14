Hiscox Biz Policyholders Get Arbitration Green Light

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 4:09 PM BST) -- A £40 million ($52.4 million) dispute between insurer Hiscox and hundreds of small businesses forced to close during the pandemic will be taken into an arbitration hearing, according to lawyers involved in the case. Three arbitrators have been appointed to the claim, which will be heard as one tribunal despite involving four types of insurance policy, the Hiscox Action Group said Thursday. The group said legal teams on both sides had agreed to the arbitration in a closed-door High Court hearing on Wednesday. "We are very pleased that they have overall agreed to our proposals for a simple way of moving forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS