Watchdog Learning Lessons After Motorbike Pensions Scam

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 1:32 PM BST) -- The retirement regulator has told a parliamentary committee that it will attempt to learn lessons from the way it responded to the mismanaged employee pension scheme of a motorcycle manufacturer. Charles Counsell, chief executive of The Pensions Regulator, told lawmakers in correspondence published on Thursday that the watchdog has set up an internal inquiry into its handling of the Norton Motorcycles debacle. The Pensions Ombudsman upheld a complaint against the former Norton boss, Stuart Garner, in June, saying he acted "dishonestly" with his employees' savings when he served as a trustee at three occupational schemes. The chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee, Stephen...

