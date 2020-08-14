Law360 Pro Say: The Latest TikTok Craze Is National Security

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has declared TikTok a national security risk, citing concerns over the app's harboring of personal data and its ties to the Chinese government. Now the administration is pursuing a number of legal options to muscle up against the popular social media app. This Week Ep. 163: The Latest TikTok Craze Is National Security Your browser does not support the audio element. There are essentially two options on the table: a plan to ban U.S. companies from doing business with TikTok's parent company, and one to effectively wrestle the app away from its Chinese owner and into the hands...

