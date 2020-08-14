Allergan Gets Default Win In Juvederm European TM Suit

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 6:47 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday found that two companies are infringing Allergan's European and EU trademarks for its injectable skin filler Juvederm, issuing the default judgment after the defendants failed to show up for court. High Court Chief Master Matthew Marsh granted the declaratory relief requested by three Allergan PLC subsidiaries, along with an injunction blocking the companies from using the Juvederm trademark in the U.K. He also ordered the companies — Aesthetic Services and Development Ltd. and Juvederm Elite Clinics SARL — to provide an accounting of profits resulting from the infringement for use in determining potential damages, along with...

