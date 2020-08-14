LA District Says Scrap Co. Must Stop Projectiles Near School

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District says that a scrap yard next door to a high school has launched metal projectiles onto school property and released substances that can harm student health, asking a federal court to halt the alleged threat. The school district on Thursday requested a preliminary injunction to change how S&W Atlas Iron & Metal Co. Inc. can operate, describing a business that has increased recently and now poses a menace to a building that educates 3,700 students in Watts, South Los Angeles. Earlier this year a piece of metal from the site landed near a construction district...

