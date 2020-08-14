GM Can't Revive Claims Fiat Chrysler Corrupted Bargaining

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said Friday General Motors can't take a second stab at its racketeering suit with "speculative" accusations that Fiat Chrysler stashed millions in foreign bank accounts to funnel bribes to senior autoworkers union officials and planted moles within GM to corrupt collective bargaining. General Motors on Friday lost a bid to revive its suit claiming Fiat Chrysler funneled bribes to senior auto workers union officials. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman denied General Motors LLC's bid to revive a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against its Italian-American rival Fiat Chrysler that Judge Borman dismissed...

