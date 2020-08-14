FCC Urged To Stay C-Band Reimbursement Deadline

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- ACA Connects, the trade group for smaller cable providers, asked the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday to pause a deadline for cable systems to choose how they want to be compensated as part of the agency's reorganization of a swath of satellite spectrum called the C-Band. In its filing, the organization urged the FCC to stay the Aug. 31 deadline for certain earth station owners to choose between accepting a lump sum in lieu of reimbursement for the actual costs of migrating their earth stations, which receive TV programming feeds from satellites, to new frequencies, or equipping them to receive signals from new satellites...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS