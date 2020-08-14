ICSID Case Stats Show Decreased Gender Diversity

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes administered its second highest number of cases over the 2020 fiscal year, according to its most recent case statistics, which also showed a "step back" from progress made in recent years in achieving gender parity among arbitrators. The case statistics, released by the institution Thursday, reveal just a slight downturn from the record high 306 cases it administered during the 2019 fiscal year. Countries from South America, eastern Europe and central Asia made up more than half the total number of cases during this latest fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS